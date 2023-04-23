15-year-old critically injured in Marion Co. DUII rollover crash

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a DUII rollover crash in Marion County on Saturday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office just before 11 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a single-car rollover crash on Lancaster Drive Northeast north of Silverton Road Northeast. When they arrived, they found the driver and a 15-year-old passenger at the scene. The 15-year-old boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. A second passenger is reported to have run from the scene.

The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated. He was later arrested and taken to the Marion County jail. He has been identified as 20-year-old Fernando Guzman Guzman. He is facing charges of DUII and second-degree assault.

MCSO is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information or who knows where the third person in the car went is asked to contact Todd Sphoon at 503-798-8319 or by texting TIPMCSO and their anonymous tip to 847411.

