Crowd of ‘Trash Bandits’ clean up park, neighborhoods in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A local radio station hosted their second annual trash cleanup in celebration of Earth Day on Saturday in southeast Portland.

Hosted by 105.9 The Brew, a crowd came out to Powell Park for the Trash Bandits Earth Day Clean Up.

More than 100 people including families and kids grabbed their gloves and trash bags to pick up litter at the park on Southeast Powell Boulevard and surrounding neighborhoods.

Volunteers were given vests for protection and grabbers to help pick trash up. Crews from “Solve” were also on hand to help.

One voluenterr, Pippa, said it felt good to pick up trash. “It was really fun,” Pippa said.

Evelynn agreed.

“It felt good to know we were contributing and we found some pretty cool things,” Evelynn said.

Trail Blazer mascots -- Blaze and Douglas Fur -- were also there to cheer on the participants.

