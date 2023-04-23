Family, colleagues mourn officer shot, killed in Nyssa

NYSSA Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon reserve police officer who was shot and killed last weekend was honored Saturday during a celebration of life event in Nyssa.

Friends, family and the community remembered 43-year-old Joe “JJ” Johnson as a good person dedicated to law enforcement and helping others. People came to the memorial from as far as Multnomah County.

Johnson was shot on April 15 while responding to a call in Nyssa. The suspect, 36-year- old Rene Castro, was arrested Monday after a two-day manhunt. He is facing several charges including murder.

Johnson’s colleagues say his drive to serve and protect went above and beyond. Several speakers shared memories and stories about his life, which included work for the Department of Corrections.

A father of two children, Johnson received the “Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice,” which Gov. Kotek awarded to his family.

