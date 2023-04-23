Family, colleagues mourn officer shot, killed in Nyssa

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NYSSA Ore. (KPTV) - An Oregon reserve police officer who was shot and killed last weekend was honored Saturday during a celebration of life event in Nyssa.

Friends, family and the community remembered 43-year-old Joe “JJ” Johnson as a good person dedicated to law enforcement and helping others. People came to the memorial from as far as Multnomah County.

RELATED: Man arrested in killing of Oregon police officer

Johnson was shot on April 15 while responding to a call in Nyssa. The suspect, 36-year- old Rene Castro, was arrested Monday after a two-day manhunt. He is facing several charges including murder.

Johnson’s colleagues say his drive to serve and protect went above and beyond. Several speakers shared memories and stories about his life, which included work for the Department of Corrections.

A father of two children, Johnson received the “Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice,” which Gov. Kotek awarded to his family.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2017 file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown delivers her inaugural speech to...
Oregon House passes rental protections bill, HB 2680 heads to Senate
New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers.'
New documentary looks back at Portland ‘Jail Blazers’
1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets
1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
‘Lower that baby’s voice’: Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant

Latest News

Family, colleagues mourn officer shot, killed in Nyssa
FIRST LICENSED PSILOCYBIN TEST LAB
Portland lab first to get psilocybin testing license
Portland lab first to get psilocybin testing license
Earth Day
Crowd of ‘Trash Bandits’ clean up park, neighborhoods in SE Portland