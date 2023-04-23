Man injured in shooting at fairgrounds sports complex in Hillsboro
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured, and two people were arrested after a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.
The Hillsboro Police Department said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the sports complex at the fairgrounds. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers arrested two suspects. Their names and charges are not available.
