Man injured in shooting at fairgrounds sports complex in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured, and two people were arrested after a shooting at the Washington County Fairgrounds on Saturday afternoon.

The Hillsboro Police Department said just before 5 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the sports complex at the fairgrounds. When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

SEE ALSO: Suspect wanted for attempted murder, robbery in Cedar Mill

Officers arrested two suspects. Their names and charges are not available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.