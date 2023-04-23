One more showery day, then an early taste of “summer” the rest of this week

Showers have been widely scattered today as we expected, so it sure wasn’t a “wet” day for most of us in the metro area. The far eastside suburbs have been wetter though with persistent drizzly areas.

One last surge of showers comes through the region tonight with a cold front and that brings a few inches of snow to the Cascade passes. Then light showers come and go Monday in the chilly air behind the front. Showers continue through early-mid afternoon Monday, then most of us west of the Cascades dry out by the time the evening commute arrives. This marks the start of a dry spell that will last 5-6 days. We have not seen 6 consecutive dry days since December!

Temperatures remain cool tomorrow, then a big warmup arrives Tuesday afternoon with temperatures approaching 70 degrees again like they did on Saturday. A strong ridge of high pressure pushes our temperatures well above average the rest of the week. Most likely we’ll peak in the low-mid 80s on Friday, then expect a quick cooldown next weekend as cooler ocean air surges onshore. Friday may even break a high temperature record for the date.

