Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Gresham

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Gresham on Friday night, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police responded at 9:45 p.m. to Southeast 168th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street after reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

SEE ALSO: Warming fire found in downtown Portland parking garage elevator

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition and police say the driver remained at the scene.

The vehicular crimes team is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.