Pedestrian in hospital after being hit by car in Gresham

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A man was seriously hurt after being hit by a car in Gresham on Friday night, according to the Gresham Police Department.

Police responded at 9:45 p.m. to Southeast 168th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street after reports that a pedestrian had been hit.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition and police say the driver remained at the scene.

The vehicular crimes team is investigating the accident.

