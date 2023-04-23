Portland lab first to get psilocybin testing license

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland lab received the first full Oregon laboratory license for testing psilocybin products, the lab announced Friday.

As the first licensed testing lab in Oregon -- Rose City Laboratories will be able to make sure psilocybin products are not just effective but also safe.

The state has already begun licensing therapists, so licensing this lab brings Oregon one step closer to being able to administer psilocybin therapy.

