Two cooler days with some showers

Much warmer temperatures, and dry, later this week
By Katie Zuniga
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Happy Sunday,

I hope you enjoyed the warm calm day we had yesterday. We forecast 66 degrees as the high in PDX and we did in fact hit 66 degrees in PDX! Sunbreaks and light winds made for a mild, pleasant day. Now we’re back to cooler temperatures with showers. Today it will be showery at times, but not a soaker of a day. The heaviest rain is expected later tonight/early tomorrow morning. Monday will also see scattered showers throughout the day with cooler temperatures. As we progress through the day showers will back off and it will be dry by early evening. This is the start of at least a 5-day dry stretch.

It did reached the mid-60s yesterday, but with colder air now in the region it will be cooler through Monday night. Highs today will be back in the high 50s, mid-50s tomorrow, with overnight temperatures at up to 5 degrees cooler in most places. By Tuesday the ridge we’ve been talking about will be doing its thing, along with warmer air, and temperatures will be in the low 70s and climbing through the week. It looks like we top out with our highs on Friday, mostly likely in the low 80s, before we cool back into the mid-70s Saturday. If we get any warmer in PDX Friday than 82, we will break a record set back in 1998.

