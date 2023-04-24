2020 Oregon wildfire lawsuit against PacifiCorp begins Monday

(KPTV) - A trial for a class-action lawsuit against PacifiCorp relating to the 2020 wildfires is set to get underway this week.

The lawsuit stems from the massive Beachie Creek Fire that burned in the Willamette National Forest during the Labor Day weekend of 2020. More than 200,000 acres were burned, five lives were lost, and hundreds of families were impacted.

Many homeowners lost their house in the fire. Now, dozens of those homeowners are hoping to hold PacifiCorp responsible.

In the lawsuit, lawyers say that PacifiCorp should have known that fires were possible with severe weather warnings from the National Weather Service. The lawsuit says that it was downed powerlines from PacifiCorp that sparked the flames that tore through many communities and the company should have de-energized the lines.

Two years ago, shortly after the lawsuit was filed, FOX 12 spoke with one of the homeowners who lost his home in the Beachie Creek Fire.

“Our house is gone, our animals are gone, my car is gone. It just, it happened so fast and with no warning,” Rickey Thomas said in March of 2021. “If they would have shut off the power, I don’t think any of this would have happened.”

“Money can’t fix everything, but it can put a roof over your head and help your kids and rebuild a business. All of these things that can help them move on from what is otherwise an awful experience,” said lawyer Chris Dore.

Lawyers for PacifiCorp had previously filed motions to get the lawsuit dismissed, but those requests were denied.

Jury selection for the trial begins Monday and may last a few days. Court officials have said that they hope to get opening arguments underway either Tuesday or Wednesday.

