Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:28 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon City, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

SEE ALSO: 15-year-old critically injured in Marion Co. DUII rollover crash

Fire officials say the Tesla was moving at a “high rate of speed” on Bradley Road when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head, chest, abdomen and femur. They were taken to a hospital by life flight.

There is no information released about the cause of the crash at this time.

Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City(Clackamas Fire District)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’
1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets
1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets
Historic cannery to become housing, gathering place for Salem community.
Historic cannery to become housing, gathering place for Salem community
One person died in a shooting in a business in SE Portland on Sunday.
1 dead after shooting inside SE Portland adult shop
Glen Hornsby Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder, robbery in Cedar Mill

Latest News

Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Update: Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
Washington state legislature passes $400M increase for special education
Washington state legislature passes $400M increase for special education
Washington state legislature passes $400M increase for special education
Washington state legislature passes $400M increase for special education