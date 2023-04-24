Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City

OREGON CITY Ore. (KPTV) - A person was critically injured Sunday after a Tesla they were driving went off the road and crashed in Oregon City, according to the Clackamas Fire Department.

Fire officials say the Tesla was moving at a “high rate of speed” on Bradley Road when it crashed.

The driver was thrown from the car and suffered critical injuries to their head, chest, abdomen and femur. They were taken to a hospital by life flight.

There is no information released about the cause of the crash at this time.

Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City (Clackamas Fire District)

