Dry for 5 days, plus warmest weather of 2023 so far this week

By Mark Nelsen
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:22 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
We’ve seen a bit more sunshine today, but showers are still lingering late this afternoon.  The last showers should end by sunset and that marks the beginning of a 5-day dry spell!

Strong high pressure builds and centers itself right along the West Coast tomorrow through Saturday.  That’s sinking and drying air which clear out cloud cover and warms temperatures.  Tomorrow we start chilly with some clouds and patchy frost in the coldest outlying parts of the metro area. Then it’s on to all sunshine for your Tuesday afternoon with temperatures climbing about 10 degrees from today.

Expect another 10 degrees warming Wednesday as the atmosphere overhead warms.  That should put us into the upper 70s.  Then we have ONE day with a dry easterly wind blowing down off the Cascades: that’ll be Friday.  That should push us another 5-7 degrees warmer for a high temperature in the mid-upper 80s!  Not hot, since it’s April and we start around 50 degrees, but a big taste of summer.

The weekend will see a big mix of weather: still summerlike on Saturday, but then a major push of cool ocean air plus a cold front brings clouds and a few showers Sunday.  High temperatures drop about 30 degrees from Friday to Sunday!

