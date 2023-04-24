I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:38 PM PDT|Updated: moments ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Willamette River in Portland will close Sunday night, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The I-5 South Marquam Bridge lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Sunday, April 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, and will close again on April 30 at the same times.

Traffic will be detoured over the Fremont Bridge onto Southbound Interstate 405, ODOT said.

The closures will allow crews to do inspections of the bridge, as required by federal law every two years.

