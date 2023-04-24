Lydia the Zebra dies after running into fence

Zebra from Zoo Knoxville dies after running into fence
By Carissa Simpson and Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A 7-year-old zebra at Zoo Knoxville died after running into a fence on Saturday, according to the zoo’s director of marketing and communications, Tina Rolen.

Rolen said first responders were called for a human medical emergency that required an ambulance to drive up to the guest pathway in front of the zebra habitat.

Zebras are not accustomed to traffic in the area so zoo officials thought it would be best to move them, but the animals calmed down and zoo officials decided not to.

While the ambulance did not turn on its sirens, Rolen said Lydia unexpectedly bolted and crashed into a fence about eight minutes after the ambulance left.

Preliminary necropsy results showed that Lydia died instantaneously due to trauma to the neck, Zoo Knoxville officials said.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests, employees, and animals. We regularly drill for emergencies to be prepared for every conceivable scenario to ensure positive outcomes,” President and CEO Lisa New said. “Sadly, despite all our efforts yesterday to care for our people and our animals, we had a tragic accident occur.”

This is not the first zebra the zoo has lost in this way. In 2021, Wiley, a 5-year-old female zebra, also collided with a corral fence while being prepped for a procedure.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
A 15-year-old was critically injured in a rollover crash in Marion County on Saturday night.
15-year-old critically injured in Marion Co. DUII rollover crash
2 PLANNED CLOSURES OF I-5 SOUTH BRIDGE
I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland
Teen injured in shooting at fairgrounds sports complex in Hillsboro
Teen injured in shooting at fairgrounds sports complex in Hillsboro
Glen Hornsby Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder, robbery in Cedar Mill

Latest News

FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101
FILE - A ground mural depicting a portrait of Breonna Taylor is seen at Chambers Park in...
Ex-officer who fatally shot Breonna Taylor hired as a deputy
The Tree of Life Synagogue, lower left, stands in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh...
Jury selection begins over 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack
The Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon, April 19, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn...
Supreme Court takes social media cases with echoes of Trump