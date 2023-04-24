Manhunt ongoing for suspect in attempted robbery, car shooting in Washington Co.

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Deputies are looking for a Hillsboro man suspected of attempted murder in Washington County on Friday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses along Highway 26 said they saw a car being shot at. Authorities say it began as an attempted robbery then became a road rage incident.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Northwest Dogwood Street near Saltzman Road in northwest Portland to reports of a shooting just after 6 p.m. on Friday.

Neighbors had reported they saw what looked like a road rage incident and heard gunshots.

“I just saw the police around. There were a lot of cop cars,” a neighbor said.

Investigators say 43-year-old Glen Alen Hornsby Jr. is suspected of trying to rob the victim and then shot her in the chest. They say she was able to escape in a car which headed west on Highway 26. Hornsby allegedly pursued the victim, shooting at the car she was in.

Deputies found the victim off Highway 26 near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road. Emergency responders took her to the hospital where she was treated for her injuries and then released.

“I just expect to go where I’m supposed to where I’m supposed to go,” a neighbor said. “That anxiety never came across, but now you never know what to expect now.”

At around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Washington County deputies said they found the suspect’s car parked near a motorhome in Hillsboro that he is associated with, but said he wasn’t there.

Investigators said Hornsby was last seen near Highway 26 and Southwest 185th Avenue, and said they consider him to be armed and dangerous.

If you have any information, call 911.

