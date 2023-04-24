One More Cool & Showery Day

Good morning! We have one more showery day before a taste of summer arrives. Our coolest day of the week will be today, and our warmest should be on Friday.

Temperatures are starting off in the 40s early on this Monday, and our snow level is hovering around 3,500 feet. We won’t see much change in the snow level today. Scattered showers will lead to a few inches of snow accumulation near & above the passes. Road conditions should be in great shape midday and beyond due to sunbreaks and our strong late April sunshine. Our valleys and coastline will probably deal with passing showers through the mid afternoon before things start to dry out. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to expand over the West Coast on Tuesday, and will really amplify between mid to late week. Highs will make a run at 70 degrees tomorrow, but most cities will come up shy of that mark. If we don’t reach 70 on Tuesday, our first 70+ degree day is likely to arrive Wednesday. In fact, highs will be closer to 76-79 Wednesday, and are expected to reach the low to mid 80s Thursday & Friday. Friday could be an interesting day because we’ll also have a breezy offshore wind. Remember, offshore wind is pointed from land to sea. This shuts off that cooler/humid air from moving inland, and really dries things out. The combo of sunny skies, offshore wind & high pressure overhead could lead to highs reaching the upper 80s. We may not be done tweaking that part of the forecast, so stay tuned.

Saturday also looks like a pretty warm day, but this will mark the beginning of a cool down as high pressure moves east. Onshore flow will return, cooling temperatures by about 8-12 degrees. Between Sunday & Monday, onshore flow will strengthen, bringing more clouds and the possibility of a few showers.

Have a great week!

