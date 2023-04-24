Over 500,000 Multnomah County ballots misprinted

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Multnomah County Elections says a printing error has affected more than 500,000 ballots for the May special election.

According to the Elections Office, the District 3 contest for the Multnomah Board of Commissioners was intended to appear on every ballot countywide but appears only on ballots for voters living in District 3. The misprinted ballots will be reprinted and mailed out later than others.

Election officials say they are working to ensure correctly printed ballots are in the email no later than May 2.

SEE ALSO: Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City

“The ballot proofing error was discovered today, Monday morning, April 24, and affects every ballot,” said Multnomah County Elections Director Tim Scott. “We are working swiftly to print corrected ballots and mail them to voters.”

As of the Nov. 2022 election, Multnomah County had 566,866 registered voters.

The Elections Office says anyone with questions can call Multnomah County Elections Office at 503-988-VOTE (8683).

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.