Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation

Spray painted can
Spray painted can(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says an investigation into two graffiti vandals uncovered a ghost gun operation.

Officers from the Central Precinct began investigating “chronic” graffiti offenders in Summer 2021. Two graffiti names PPB focused on were “THUJA” and “BIER,” found across downtown Portland and the Central Eastside Industrial District.

Investigators determined Shelaleh Rostami, 26, of Beaverton as “THUJA” and “LADY THUJA.” Police say a search warrant in January at her family home turned up 1,000 pieces of evidence.

“BIER” was identified as Jacob Ramos, 43, of Portland, through evidence seized at the Rostami residence.

SEE ALSO: Over 500,000 Multnomah County ballots misprinted

A search of Ramos’ home in April identified him as “BIER.” PPB says Ramos is also a convicted felon and 17 illegaly possessed firearms and body armor were found at his home, one of which was a non-serialized AR-15 style rifle.

Investigators say they also discovered a 3D printer, specialized jigs, power tools, raw components and scrap materials that were used to print several of the functioning, non-serialized, polymer and metal firearms.

Ramos was indicted for the following charges:

  • Manufacturing a Firearm (11 counts)
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm
  • Possession of a Short barrel Rifle
  • Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (10 counts)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (50 counts)

Rostami was indicted for the following charges:

  • Criminal Mischief in the First Degree (16 counts)
  • Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (16 counts)

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
A 15-year-old was critically injured in a rollover crash in Marion County on Saturday night.
15-year-old critically injured in Marion Co. DUII rollover crash
Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
Glen Hornsby Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder, robbery in Cedar Mill
2 PLANNED CLOSURES OF I-5 SOUTH BRIDGE
I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland

Latest News

Clark County Sheriff begins trial of body cams.
Clark County Sheriff begins trial of body cams
A voter puts their ballot for Oregon's primary election into a Multnomah County collection box...
Over 500,000 Multnomah County ballots misprinted
Jail cell
Multnomah Co. woman sentenced to prison for stealing $400K from elderly mother
KPTV image
Suspicious death investigation underway after remains found in rural Jackson Co.