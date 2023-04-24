Portlanders run, walk across iconic bridges in annual ‘Bridge to Brews’ race

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic race returned to Waterfront Park in Portland on Sunday.

SEE ALSO: Crowd of ‘Trash Bandits’ clean up park, neighborhoods in SE Portland

The Bridge to Brews annual 8k and 10k race crosses the Rose City’s most famous bridges. After crossing the Hawthorne, Morrison and Broadway bridges, runners and walkers were treated to a beer and cider tasting event, along with live music and games.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger.'
Missing Portland teen may be in ‘extreme danger’
1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets
1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets
Historic cannery to become housing, gathering place for Salem community.
Historic cannery to become housing, gathering place for Salem community
Glen Hornsby Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder, robbery in Cedar Mill
One person died in a shooting in a business in SE Portland on Sunday.
1 dead after shooting inside SE Portland adult shop

Latest News

2 PLANNED CLOSURES OF I-5 SOUTH BRIDGE
I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland
I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland
I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland
BRIDGE TO BREWS EVENT
Portlanders run, walk across iconic bridges in annual ‘Bridge to Brews’ race
Teen injured in shooting at fairgrounds sports complex in Hillsboro
Teen injured in shooting at fairgrounds sports complex in Hillsboro