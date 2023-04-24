Suspicious death investigation underway after remains found in rural Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway after human remains were found earlier this month, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

The remains, which are most likely female, were found on April 14 in a remote and rugged area in southern Jackson County. The sheriff’s office said detectives were called due to the suspicious nature of the scene.

The exact location where the remains were found is not being released at this time due to the ongoing investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

A medical examiner is working to identify the deceased and determine the cause and manner of death. The remains were in advanced stages of decomposition, the sheriff’s office said.

No other details have been released at this time.

Anyone who believes they may have information that would be helpful to the investigation should reached out to the sheriff’s office.

