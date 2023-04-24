Washington state legislature passes $400M increase for special education

OLYMPIA Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington state legislature passed a bill Saturday designed to boost funding for students with disabilities.

House Bill 1436 will add more than $400 million in the new state budget to support special education programs over the next two years.

The money will go toward providing services for students who have individual education plans or IEPs that need to be met.

The bill also raised the cap on funding that districts can receive per student and is expected to provide nearly a billion dollars in funding for special education programs in the next four years.

HB 1436 now heads to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

