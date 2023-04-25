1 killed in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.; SE 82nd Ave. closed

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in unincorporated Clackamas County Monday night, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Portland police officers and Clackamas County deputies were involved in a pursuit with a person believed to be involved in a Portland homicide. The pursuit ended in a shooting near the 11000 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not release any further details about the homicide the suspect is believed to be involved in.

The involved Portland police officers and Clackamas County deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Southeast 82nd Avenue between Southeast Causey Avenue and Southeast Monterey Avenue will be closed for several hours during the ongoing investigation, which is being led by the Clackamas County Interagency Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office.

No other details have been released at this time.

