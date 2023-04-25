100K fentanyl pills, heroin seized during traffic stop in La Grande; man arrested

UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in La Grande on Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

The traffic stop happened just after 6:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 84. During the traffic stop, OSP says the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and conducted a search of the car.

SEE ALSO: Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon says a trooper found a large camo bag on the rear floorboard. The trooper then found more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, two pounds of powdered fentanyl and six pounds of cocaine inside the bag.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Moises Rojo Velazquez, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested and charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The attorney’s office said Rojo Velazquez made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. He was detained pending further court proceedings.

SEE ALSO: Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.