100K fentanyl pills, heroin seized during traffic stop in La Grande; man arrested

100K fentanyl pills, heroin seized during traffic stop in La Grande
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:31 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized during a traffic stop in La Grande on Friday, according to Oregon State Police.

The traffic stop happened just after 6:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 84. During the traffic stop, OSP says the trooper noticed signs of criminal activity and conducted a search of the car.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon says a trooper found a large camo bag on the rear floorboard. The trooper then found more than 100,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, two pounds of powdered fentanyl and six pounds of cocaine inside the bag.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Moises Rojo Velazquez, of Phoenix, Arizona, was arrested and charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The attorney’s office said Rojo Velazquez made his first appearance in federal court on Monday. He was detained pending further court proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other details have been released at this time.

