Beautiful Day Ahead, Much Warmer Later This Week

First 70s & 80s on the Way!
4/25/2023
4/25/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:16 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Good morning! It’s a cool & dry start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Most of the metro area is in the 40s, but outlying spots have dropped into the 30s. Expect to see patchy low clouds before we clear out to sunshine. Today is going to be a beautiful day, with comfortable afternoon temperatures. Most cities in the lowlands will top out in the mid to upper 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the West Coast this week, suppressing cloud development and blocking wet weather systems from moving in. High pressure will really amplify mid to late week, bringing highs into the upper 70s and 80s. Our warmest day should be Friday as a dry offshore wind develops. Highs will top out in the upper 80s (likely going to be a daily record high at PDX). Luckily, nighttime temperatures will fall into the 50s. We’ll have plenty of time to cool down our homes by opening windows.

High pressure will slowly move east of the region this weekend, allowing onshore flow to return (wind moving in from the Pacific Ocean). This pattern shift will bring a significant cool down. Highs will struggle to reach 60 degrees both Sunday & Monday with a few showers possible.

Have a great Tuesday!

