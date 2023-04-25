Celebrated Portland Chef Vitaly Paley returns to Oregon for special gala

Chef Vitaly Paley is making his way back to Oregon.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) – Chef Vitaly Paley, known for his impact on the Portland food scene with celebrated restaurants like Paley’s Place and many more, is making his way back to Oregon.

Chef Paley and his team will be serving up all the flavors he’s known for at Durant Oil Mill and Winery’s 50th anniversary Garden Gala. The now-retired chef lives in Hawaii, which is where FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with him to find out what guests can expect at the gala.

For tickets to the event click here.

