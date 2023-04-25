Court docs: Portland woman claimed gun went off on its own in husband’s shooting death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of her husband that happened at in the Cully neighborhood over the weekend.

Mariah Decker, 40, is facing charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. The deadly shooting happened early Saturday morning at Las Adelitas, an affordable housing complex off of Northeast Killingsworth.

RELATED: 1 shot dead in NE Portland supportive housing; residents say apartments far safer than streets

Newly-released court documents claim Decker told detectives she found the gun while searching for potato chips in a cupboard. She told them her husband was sitting on the floor when the gun went off on its own while she was holding it, according to the court documents.

Decker’s husband was shot in the head and later died.

Detectives confronted Decker on how her version of events did not match what they saw at the crime scene and how guns do not go off by themselves. Decker then changed her story and admitted to pulling the trigger, according to court documents.

Decker has been booked into the Multnomah County Jail. She is due in court next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.