Dog hit on Aloha road owner has been raising concerns about

ALOHA Ore. (KPTV) - A local man is sounding the alarm on what he said is a dangerous stretch of road in his neighborhood. He’s been working for months to fix the issue, and just last weekend his puppy was hit by a car on that street.

Jacob Sahagun said it was his worst nightmare come true.

“It’s a cry that’s going to haunt my dreams,” Jacob Sahagun, an Aloha Resident, said.

Last Saturday just after 7 p.m., his puppy was hit by a car on Southwest 198th Avenue in Aloha.

“My puppy escaped from our front door and kind of just beelined ready to play, have a fun time, and she went straight for the street,” Sahagun said.

Thankfully, the vet was able to save Ginger Grant, who is just one-and-a-half years old.

“She has a splint on her arm because she has a minor fracture on her arm. She had swelling behind her eyes,” Sahagun said.

He said he’s been pushing for what he calls “safer conditions” on that stretch of road for months.

“35 mph indicates to somebody that, ‘Hey 40 is kind of OK.’ And once you’re driving 40 mph, you kind of forget you’re in a neighborhood,” Sahagun said.

And said he’s been in contact with the county since last October.

“The Neighborhood Streets Program dropped off this sign for us,” Sahagun said. “Slow down to 25 mph. They even brought out a radar trailer to check speed for everybody. That lasted about a week, and everything returned to the chaos that is this road.”

A spokesperson for Washington County tells FOX 12 that its Traffic Engineering Division is collecting speed and traffic volume data on 198th Avenue between Rock Road and Johnson Street as a result of Sahagun’s request.

Sahagun said he’s concerned something like this can happen – again.

“I really don’t want to see a kid get out of somebody’s house and wander into the street like my puppy did and get struck by a vehicle,” Sahagun said.

The county said data collection is taking a bit more time because traffic hasn’t “normalized since the pandemic.” And said once complete, they’ll determine whether they’re able to submit a speed-reduction request for this area to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

