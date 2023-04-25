Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The family of 44-year-old Jeremy Levi Gurtner is asking for help after he was found dead in the Columbia River Slough over a year ago.

Gurtner’s body was found on April 8, 2022 in the slough near Northeast 105th Avenue and Northeast Alderwood Road. The Oregon State Medical Examiner determined Gurtner’s death to be a homicide.

According to detectives, Gurtner had been dead anywhere from four days to three weeks before he was found.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

Gurtner’s family has released a statement asking for the public’s help:

“Jeremy was a son, father, and brother. Losing him has devastated our family. He is greatly missed. We could rely on him for just about anything. He was gifted in so many areas. A smart man with his whole life ahead of him. This past year without him has been extremely difficult. Our family will never be the same. Having to live in a community where you don’t know if the person who took the life of your loved one is sitting next to you at a coffee shop, or in line behind you at the grocery store is frightening. If you have any information as to who is responsible for the murder of Jeremy, please come forward, so we can begin to heal.”

Anyone with information about Gurtner’s death is asked to contact Detective Daren Taber by phone at 503-988-4356 or by email at daren.taber@mcso.us. You can remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in the homicide of Gurtner. To submit a secure and anonymous tip, click here.

