Four more warm days ahead; showers & much cooler by Sunday

Record high temperature likely Friday
By Mark Nelsen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
It’s been a fantastic spring day with mainly sunny skies and a light breeze.  Temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 60s today, a few degrees above normal for late April.  Skies remain mainly clear tonight and it’ll be relatively mild again; frost is not expected west of the Cascades.  In fact, the urban parts of the metro area are likely done with frost for the season.

Today was day #1 of warm sunshine and now we have four more on the way.  Temperatures warm another 5-10 degrees tomorrow, putting us into the 70s for the first time this season.  We stay in the 70s again Thursday, then a dry and warmer easterly wind should push us well into the 80s for one day Friday. 

A return to onshore flow (westerly wind off the cold Pacific Ocean) drops us back into the 70s Saturday.  But Saturday will still be a sunny and warm day.

A major push of cool marine air plus an overhead cold front gives us a “double whammy” of cooling, cloud cover, plus morning drizzle Sunday.  That day will be MUCH different and feel like early-mid spring once again as high temperatures drop 25-30 degrees from Friday to Sunday.

The good news is that we don’t see a long period of cold/showery weather returning. After a few showers Sunday and Monday, we may dry out and warm up a bit toward the middle of next week.

Warm and dry spell begins Tuesday; plus what we see for early May

