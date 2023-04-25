Ginnie Newhart, wife of comedy legend Bob Newhart, dies

FILE - Actor-comedian Bob Newhart, right and his wife Ginnie attend the Golden Globe Awards on...
FILE - Actor-comedian Bob Newhart, right and his wife Ginnie attend the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 26, 1985, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, died Sunday, April 23, 2023, according to Bob's publicist. She was 82.(Source: AP Photo/Lennox McLendon, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 9:55 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Ginnie Newhart, who was married to comedy legend Bob Newhart for six decades and inspired the classic ending of his “Newhart” series, has died. She was 82.

Publicist Jerry Digney said Newhart died Sunday in Los Angeles after a long illness. No further details were available. The couple recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary.

Ginnie Newhart is credited with providing the idea for the 1990 “Newhart” finale that included a clever callback to her husband’s “The Bob Newhart Show.” The later show, which featured Newhart as a Vermont innkeeper, ended with him waking up in Chicago next to his on-screen wife from “The Bob Newhart Show,” revealing the second series to be dream.

Ginnie Newhart suggested the idea to her husband at a Christmas party that was also attended by Suzanne Pleshette, his on-screen wife in “The Bob Newhart Show.” That series ran for six seasons from 1972 to 1978 and helped cement Bob Newhart’s status as a legend of television comedies.

She is survived by Bob Newhart, 93, their four children, and 10 grandchildren.

The Newharts met on a blind date set up by actor-comedian Buddy Hackett, according to details provided by Digney.

The Newharts were close friends with comedian Don Rickles and his wife Barbara, frequently traveling together. In interviews, the Newharts said laughter was the secret of the longevity of their marriage.

Born Virginia Lillian Quinn, Ginnie Newhart was the daughter of character actor Bill Quinn, who appeared in “The Birds,” “Twilight Zone: The Movie” and had more than 230 other film and television credits.

Digney said a private funeral will be held for Ginnie Newhart.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
A 15-year-old was critically injured in a rollover crash in Marion County on Saturday night.
15-year-old critically injured in Marion Co. DUII rollover crash
2 PLANNED CLOSURES OF I-5 SOUTH BRIDGE
I-5 South bridge to close Sunday night in Portland
Glen Hornsby Jr.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder, robbery in Cedar Mill

Latest News

Irreplaceable keepsake stolen from Aloha funeral home
Study looks at dangerous indoor heat risks in Portland
Dog hit on Aloha road owner has been raising concerns about
Phil Knight investing $400 million in Albina neighborhood
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation