ilani Hotel holds grand opening for 14-story tower

RIDGEFIELD Wash. (KPTV) - For those planning to visit ilani Casino, there’s now a new place to stay while there.

On Monday, the resort unveiled its new luxury hotel which is directly connected to the casino.

The 14-story tower is the latest phase of the Cowlitz Tribe’s Development Plan to offer an experience to those visiting from near and far.

The hotel includes nearly 300 rooms and a top-floor restaurant that overlooks the Cascade Mountains, all the way to the foothills of the coast range.

Hotel officials say the connecting hallway from the hotel to the casino will give guests an immersive experience of the Cowlitz Tribe heritage and culture.

“It was important to the Cowlitz tribe that as we attract more visitors to the reservation that they really understand the history and why we’re here, the connection to our community, what we’re doing in terms of building on this economic opportunity not only for the tribe but our surrounding region,” said Kara Fox-LaRose, President and General Manager of ilani. “The Cowlitz corridor is certainly a critical component of that because it fundamentally is the foundation of who we are.”

The grand opening also marks ilani’s sixth anniversary. Both the hotel and restaurant are both now open for business.

