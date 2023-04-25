Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A long-time staple in Northwest Portland just closed its doors, citing financial issues.

The move comes just after the Food Front Co-Op celebrated 50 years of serving the neighborhood.

The closure of Food Front comes after its board of directors announced financial troubles as well as layoffs in recent weeks.

On Monday, there was shock and sadness from customers and employees outside the store. On the co-op’s website, it was announced the store would close at noon Monday, but when FOX 12 arrived at 11:00 a.m., the store was already closing up.

“I’m appalled, I’m incredibly angry, and underneath that I’m very sad,” said long-time customer, Emetchi. “I’ve shopped here for 30 years.”

Customers and co-op members say they got the email with the bad news over the weekend, and immediately emotions ran high.

“This shop has really been a part of our lives in me taking care of my father in this neighborhood,” said co-op member David Taylor.

In the windows of the store were multiple notices posted by the Co-Op’s board members: one announcing recent layoffs and financial troubles, and another announcement explaining the current board and general manager have all resigned, prompting the closure Monday.

Emetchi says she’ll miss the kind employees like Katherine Magasich, who served as the wellness department manager for over a decade. Through that time Magasich and Emetchi say they became good friends.

“It was amazing customers like Emetchi here -- it was the customers,” said Magasich. “It was the sense of community, and it was just a special place.”

It’s unclear at this time what the future holds for Food Front. The co-op’s board said in a posted statement at the store, once a new board is appointed, the store could re-open with new financing under a new business model, sell the property and lease the building back, or sell the property and divide the earnings among co-op members. But customers and employees say, the sense of community at Food Front is, and always will be, priceless.

“There’s a humility about the people who have worked here, that’s very refreshing,” said Emetchi.

Co-op members tell FOX 12 the next steps are to plan a community meeting this week to try and get input from all the different members in the city to try and decide the future of Food Front, as well as begin the process of choosing a new board.

