Man sets TJ Maxx on fire so girlfriend can shoplift in Eugene

Damage to the store was estimated to be more than $92,000.
TJ Maxx in Eugene Oregon
TJ Maxx in Eugene Oregon(Google)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for setting a TJ Maxx on fire in Eugene as a distraction so his girlfriend could shoplift at the store.

Zachary Everett Oberle, 34, of Eugene already had several warrants for his arrest when he set fire to the store at 235 Coburg Road on May 23, 2022.

SEE ALSO: Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation

On November 15, 2022, a Eugene Police officer spotted Oberle’s girlfriend and then found and took Oberle into custody on his warrants.

Damage to the store was estimated to be more than $92,000.

Eugene police officers later served a search warrant at the girlfriend’s apartment and recovered some stolen property.

Oberle has been in custody for five months on charges of Arson in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

SEE ALSO: Portland woman claims gun went off on its own in shooting of her husband

Last week he changed his plea to guilty, and on April 14, the case went to open sentencing, with the state arguing for 30 months in prison and the defense asking for probation.

The judge handed down the maximum sentence of 30 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Wx Blog
Warm and dry spell begins Tuesday; plus what we see for early May

Latest News

Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft
'Small ghost gun workshop' discovered during graffiti raid
Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.
File: Downtown Portland skyline on the waterfront
Portland plans to ban gas-powered delivery vehicles in part of downtown