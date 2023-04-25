Man sets TJ Maxx on fire so girlfriend can shoplift in Eugene

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for setting a TJ Maxx on fire in Eugene as a distraction so his girlfriend could shoplift at the store.

Zachary Everett Oberle, 34, of Eugene already had several warrants for his arrest when he set fire to the store at 235 Coburg Road on May 23, 2022.

On November 15, 2022, a Eugene Police officer spotted Oberle’s girlfriend and then found and took Oberle into custody on his warrants.

Damage to the store was estimated to be more than $92,000.

Eugene police officers later served a search warrant at the girlfriend’s apartment and recovered some stolen property.

Oberle has been in custody for five months on charges of Arson in the Second Degree and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree.

Last week he changed his plea to guilty, and on April 14, the case went to open sentencing, with the state arguing for 30 months in prison and the defense asking for probation.

The judge handed down the maximum sentence of 30 months in prison.

