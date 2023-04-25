Portland plans to ban gas-powered delivery vehicles in part of downtown

Traditional, gas-powered delivery vehicles will be prohibited from entering part of downtown. Passenger cars would be unaffected.
File: Downtown Portland skyline on the waterfront
File: Downtown Portland skyline on the waterfront(Pixabay)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As part of a $2 million federal grant program, Portland officials are expected to reveal a new pilot project that would restrict a stretch of downtown to only zero-emissions delivery vehicles.

The initiative is intended to reduce traffic from heavy trucks in the downtown area and replace those trips with zero-emission vehicles, such as electric vans and trucks, cargo bikes, or hydrogen fueled vehicles, according to a statement from city.

The pilot project will be officially announced during a news conference on Wednesday.

The technical details, including the exact borders of the zero-emission delivery zone, are still being worked out.

The city will establish multiple loading areas outside the borders of the zone where larger items can be broken down and delivered to smaller private businesses by electric vehicles.

If the pilot project is successful in the coming years, PBOT could be eligible for a $15 million bid to expand the program and make it permanent.

