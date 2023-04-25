Study looks at dangerous indoor heat risks in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - City of Portland and Multnomah County officials are releasing data from a study conducted last summer to help residents keep cooler during the summer months indoors.

Following a heat dome in June 2021 that led to dozens of heat-related deaths, a partnership formed between the City of Portland, Multnomah County, Home Forward, and affordable housing residents to better understand and prepare for hotter summers, and prioritize those who face the greatest risks.

Portland Bureau of Emergency Management (PBEM) initiated a study in 2022 to track summer temperatures inside public and affordable housing units. Public health partner Multnomah County joined to advise. Home Forward, the local Housing Authority, made apartment buildings and staff available, and facilitated resident involvement. The climate adaptation consultancy CAPA Strategies, led by heat experts Drs. Vivek Shandas and Dana Hellman, served as advisors and science leads.

“Building a resilient community means recognizing how physical and social environments make people more or less safe – and committing to collaborate for the well-being of all,” said Jonna Papaefthimiou, the City of Portland’s Chief Resilience Officer. “This partnership shows that is possible. Together we can meet the challenges of climate change and build a more equitable and disaster-resilient community.”

During the study, temperature sensors were placed inside several units in three affordable housing complexes across the city between June 30 and July 14. During the study, all units reached over 80 degrees on multiple days, with some exceeding 90 degrees. Some reported devising strategies with avoiding cooking during the hottest times of the day, fans and opening windows at night while shutting them during the day.

A survey of those participating was also conducted; most residents reported physical impacts from the heat, from trouble sleeping to anxiety. The project team also held two resident workshops following the study to allow residents to comment on the findings, address concerns and offer suggestions to Home Forward.

Some of the recommendations following the study were distributing and installing or expanding air conditioning units and portable heat pumps, offering heat safety classes and extending hours for cooling centers in apartment buildings.

The full study can be found here.

