Suspected drug trafficker arrested after meth, fentanyl found during Salem traffic stop

K-9 Titan with drugs found in stopped car
K-9 Titan with drugs found in stopped car(Oregon State Police)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in Salem after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs.

On Sunday, at about 9:15 a.m., an Oregon State Police trooper stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 5 near Salem. The trooper saw signs of criminal activity and asked for consent to search the vehicle. OSP said the driver, identified as 22-year-old Miguel Cruz-Barrales, denied consent but admitted to bringing in marijuana from California.

OSP says K-9 Titan was brought in and alerted to a large duffel bag in the trunk. Inside the bag, troopers found 51 pounds of methamphetamine, 31 pounds of powdered fentanyl, nine pounds of cocaine, and two pounds of heroin.

Drug bust in Salem
Drug bust in Salem(U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon)

Cruz-Barrales was arrested and charged with possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

SEE ALSO: 100K fentanyl pills, heroin seized during traffic stop in La Grande; man arrested

The U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon said Cruz-Barrales made his first federal court appearance on Monday. He will remain in jail until further court proceedings.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Manhunt ongoing for suspect in attempted robbery, car shooting in Washington Co.
Manhunt ongoing for suspect in attempted robbery, car shooting in Washington Co.

Latest News

Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.
Jeremy Levi Gurtner
Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough
Police on scene of deadly shooting in the Cully neighborhood early Saturday morning
Court docs: Portland woman claimed gun went off on its own in husband’s shooting death
Court docs: Portland woman claims gun went off on its own in husband’s shooting death