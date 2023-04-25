Washington Gov. Inslee to sign comprehensive gun reform package Tuesday

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington Governor Jay Inslee is expected to sign a comprehensive gun reform package into law on Tuesday morning.

One of the bills included in the package will ban the sale and manufacture of 50 types of semi-automatic rifles, including AK-47s and AR-15s. It will not impact people who already own them, and there are exceptions for members of the military and law enforcement.

The bill will take effect immediately after Inslee signs it.

The gun reform package also includes a bill that will require a 10-day waiting period after and a firearms safety course for anyone trying to buy a gun. That would take effect on July 1 of 2024.

A third bill that Gov. Inslee is set to sign will give the attorney general and family members of those killed in shootings the ability to sue gunmakers who market to minors of those who are not allowed to own a gun. That will take effect this summer.

Nine other states also have similar bans on semi-automatic rifles.

