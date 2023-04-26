1 injured in SW Portland afternoon shooting

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau confirms one person is in the hospital after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in SW Portland.

Police first responded around 4 p.m. to the Westside Market on SW 11th and Jefferson Avenue.

A witness told FOX 12 a man came into the store holding his neck and asking for help, saying he’d been shot. The witness then called 911.

Portland Fire & Rescue says the victim is in a local hospital with a life-threatening injury.

At this time, no suspect is in custody.

