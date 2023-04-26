2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were injured in a two-car crash in west downtown Portland Wednesday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

At about 1:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the 100 block of Northwest 14th Avenue, near the Interstate 405 North exit ramp to Northwest Everett Street.

Both vehicles were severely damage, but all three occupants were able to climb out of the wreckage. Firefighters said they gave one person “guidance” to do so. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and are expected to recover.

A fire department spokesperson said the occupants’ conditions were remarkable.

“The lieutenant I spoke with who was on scene [said] given the severity of the damage to the cars involved; injuries could have been more serious or deadly given the kinetic energy of this crash,” the spokesperson said.

The the Interstate 405 North exit ramp to Northwest Everett Street will be closed while emergency responders clear away the crash and police investigate.

