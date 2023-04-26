Car crashes into building in Beaverton; 2 hospitalized.

BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) – The Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says two people have been taken to the hospital after crashing into a building Wednesday.

Crews responded shortly before 3 p.m. to the area of SW Farmington Road and SW Main Avenue for a single-car crash into a commercial building.

According to a TVF&R spokesperson, both occupants were able to get out of the car without help. They were treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital for additional treatment.

The building itself is damaged but remains structurally sound, TVF&R confirms.

