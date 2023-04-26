Celebration of life held for Portland icon Darcelle

By Jeffrey Lindblom
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:55 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The show goes on for one Portland icon who passed away in late March.

At the age of 92, Walter Cole, known to many as Darcelle, was the oldest performing drag queen in the world.

Tuesday night, the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall held a celebration of life in their honor.

The line to get into the sold-out show went on for a block, and on a sunny day, waiting in line was no problem.

“What a glorious day. It’s been rainy, it’s been wet and miserable. Darcelle brought the sunshine today.”

SEE ALSO: ‘The show goes on’: Darcelle XV Showplace draws crowds after Portland legend’s death

The feeling of anticipation for the show to come was hanging over the large crowd, even for those who were performing.

“We’re just here to celebrate our friend that is no longer with us,” one drag queen said.

“We want to give a great memorial for Darcelle, we want to show the love to the community and the cast,” a fellow performer added.

“Darcelle helped me learn so much during my 20-plus years at the club,” a third performer said, “and I just can’t wait to celebrate her tonight.”

As the doors opened around 6 p.m., the massive crowd was turned loose.

One man described that each ticket was like a tribute to someone who touched the lives of an entire city: “To pay homage to someone who has been here for this community for over 50 years.”

“Darcelle has been a legend in this town for as long as I can remember,” a spectator said. “I’ve been coming to her shows for just as long.”

If you missed the show, you can find a link to the livestream here.  

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Wx Blog
Warm and dry spell begins Tuesday; plus what we see for early May

Latest News

OHSU program offering free tuition for Native American students
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft
Celebration of life held for Portland icon Darcelle
OHSU program offering free tuition for Native American students.
OHSU program offering free tuition for Native American students