First 70 degree day since Oct 20.

Happy warm Wednesday everyone,

I hope you’re enjoying this weather because it will be with us for a couple of additional days! As of 3pm today we’ve hit 74 and still have more time to heat up! We are still expecting to get through the mid-70s to the upper 70s before we cool off a bit. However we won’t cool down too much tonight. Add the warmth from day in with a few upper level clouds to hold this heat in and we should stay above average by several degrees overnight. This means we start off tomorrow warmer than today and have a second chance to get into the upper 70s. The ridge will continue to build through Friday add this with a nice east wide out of the gorge and we get a chance to make it into the upper 80s Friday. As we’ve mentioned before the ridge continues east Saturday and the winds shift to coming out of the south. This drops our chance for another high 80s degree day Saturday but we are expecting to get back into the upper 70s at least.

Sunday marks a noticeable change in our temperatures, back in the upper 50s to low 60s, and a chance for showers through Monday. At this point Tuesday looks to be our next best chance to get back into the mid to upper 60s again, which we hold on to through mid-week. Models are not in agreement right now about our shower chance on Wednesday. Some say showers with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms and some are saying it will be dry. Obviously we’ll keep you updated as we get closer and conditions become a bit more clear.

