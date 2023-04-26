Lonely parrots learn to communicate over video chat

Lonely parrots learn to call each other for a video chat.
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Parrots in the wild are social. As pets, they can be lonely at times.

Now, some researchers might have found a solution.

Instead of the usual phrase of “Polly wants a cracker,” parrot owners are now asking if Polly wants a video chat.

The idea is enough to make a lonely parrot bob its head with excitement.

In a paper titled “Birds of a Feather Video-Flock Together,” researchers described teaching 18 pet parrots to ring a bell to talk to a friend.

After the birds rang the bell, they were presented with a tablet and the choice of who to call.

Over a three-month period, the parrots made 147 requests for video calls.

Rébecca Kleinberger, the study’s co-author, said some of the birds received a lot of calls, and those same birds were typically the ones who made the most calls.

The researchers could tell the birds were truly engaged because they preened together, tried to touch one another, imitated each other, and even kind of sang together.

“Sometimes a bird would accidentally call us, so sometimes I was in a meeting or giving a class or at home, and I would get a phone call from a bird,” Kleinberger said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Scene photo
Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft
Jeremy Levi Gurtner
Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough

Latest News

Portland Trail Blazers announce G League team
FILE - Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey speaks to reporters after taking the...
Judge blocks Missouri rule limiting transgender health care
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee Three lobby Democrats, Republicans on Capitol Hill
Urban Alchemy: FOX 12 takes an inside look this week
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress
Tennessee 3 lobby Congress