McKay High School’s a cappella group heads to final round of international championship

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – McKay High School’s a cappella group, Scots-appella, is off to New York City to compete in the International Championship of High School A Cappella this Saturday!

The groups three song set earned them a spot in the competition against seven other schools from across the country. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the group to learn what to takes to get ready to take the stage.

To follow Scots-appella on Instagram click here.

To learn more about the International Championship of High School A Cappella click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.