McKay High School’s a cappella group heads to final round of international championship

McKay High School’s a cappella group is off to New York City to compete in an international championship.
By Ayo Elise
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:49 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – McKay High School’s a cappella group, Scots-appella, is off to New York City to compete in the International Championship of High School A Cappella this Saturday!

The groups three song set earned them a spot in the competition against seven other schools from across the country. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talked with the group to learn what to takes to get ready to take the stage.

To follow Scots-appella on Instagram click here.

To learn more about the International Championship of High School A Cappella click here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Scene photo
Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.
Jeremy Levi Gurtner
Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft

Latest News

McKay High School’s a cappella group heads to final round of international championship
Celebrated Portland Chef Vitaly Paley returns to Oregon for special gala
Celebrated Portland Chef Vitaly Paley returns to Oregon for special gala
Celebrated Portland Chef Vitaly Paley returns to Oregon for special gala
Hand & Stone
Hand & Stone