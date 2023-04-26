More Native Americans going to med school through OHSU program

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Many rural communities are struggling to find physicians who want to stay and work in their hospitals and clinics. Doctors interested in accessing the resources of a larger city often leave smaller towns to practice medicine elsewhere. But an OHSU program is taking on that problem and showing signs of success.

The Northwest Native American Center of Excellence was established a few years ago at OHSU with the goal of training more American Indian and Alaska Native physicians. The director of the center says right now, less than 1% of medical students nationwide are Native American, but the tide is shifting.

“I said ‘OK. I’m gonna set out to do this,’ but generally, it was really tough because I had no idea what I was doing,” said Jared Delaney.

Delaney found rejection, but not a lot of support, as he chased his dream of becoming a doctor. Growing up in Klamath Falls, he says school was an outlet for him as he dealt with difficulties at home.

“I went to college and within the first month met with an academic advisor to try to get into the medical pathway. He said you should probably try to consider something else.”

SEE ALSO: Portland plans to ban gas-powered delivery vehicles in part of downtown

Dr. Erik Brodt is the Director of OHSU’s Northwest Native American Center of Excellence. It seeks to support Native students and to improve access to health care in rural communities.

“In many ways, they’re unlikely physicians yet they’re the best suited to be able to make a difference in this country,” said Brodt.

Dr. Brodt says studies show Native American physicians are among the most likely to serve in rural communities. Among the center’s many programs, is the Wy’east post-baccalaureate pathway for Native students. Graduates of this rigorous 10-month program gain admission to medical school

“Seeing that there is excellence and there’s an aptitude that exists within the tribal youth not to merely become physicians but to harness all that’s good about their upbringing and their experiences and to transform that into being the health leaders of tomorrow,” said Brodt.

Delaney’s stubborn pursuit of medical school landed him in Dr. Brodt’s office, interviewing for a spot in the Wy’east program.

“I cried so much because it was insane to me to see a physician that was Native,” Delaney said. “I’d never seen that before. He understood that to come from the rez, cause I’m from Chiloquin, it was a big deal to get where I was at.”

SEE ALSO: Ridgefield gun store owner concerned for industry after new laws passed

Delaney graduated from the Wy’east program and is now in his second year of medical school at OHSU and is very interested in giving back to his community.

The program receives federal, state and private funding. The plan is to take the blueprint of what they’ve created at OHSU and duplicate it at medical schools across the country.

To date, 42 Native students have graduated from the Wy’east program and 38 are in medical school.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.