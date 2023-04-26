Much Warmer Weather Today Through Saturday

Good morning! It’s another cool & dry start to our day across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but not quite as cold as Tuesday morning. High pressure will continue to expand over the West Coast, bringing even warmer temperatures this afternoon. Our official high temperature yesterday was 68 degrees at PDX. Expect temperatures to rise another 7-10 degrees today. We’ll see some wispy clouds overhead, potentially leading to a nice sunrise & sunset. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will barely drop into the 40s in the inner urban areas, and temps should be a degree or two warmer Thursday afternoon. It’s possible our first 70 and 80 degree days will arrive back to back.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week (by a long shot). The ridge axis will basically be centered over the Pacific Northwest, suppressing cloud development. Offshore wind will also dry out our air. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80s. Offshore wind will extend to the northern Oregon Coast. Expect highs to reach the low to mid 80s out there.

We’re still getting a handle on exactly how warm Saturday will be. High pressure will be shifting east and onshore flow will return. Most signs point to another 80 degree day. Even if we come up a degree or two shy of 80 degrees, it’ll still be plenty warm out there. The Thorns match begins at 7:30 P.M., so temperatures should be around 70 degrees at kickoff. Talk about a perfect evening for soccer!

The big pattern change arrives on Sunday as cooler ocean air pours inland. Highs will only reach about 60 degrees both Sunday and Monday with a few light showers possible. Temperatures should rebound into the upper 60s by Tuesday as our skies gradually clear out.

Have a great Wednesday!

