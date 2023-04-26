Oregon Brew Fest finds new home at Portland Rose Festival’s CityFair

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Oregon Brewers Festival will be back this summer!

The beloved beer festival was cancelled earlier this year due to high costs and lower attendance, but now it has a new home with the Portland Rose Festival’s CityFair.

The Rose Festival and the Oregon Brewers Festival are teaming up to bring thousands of craft brews to CityFair this summer.

Brew Fest will be included with the CityFair admission. Attendees will be able to buy the 2023 Rose Festival edition of the Brew Fest mug.

For decades, the festival has brought beer lovers from all over the world to Oregon.

“After 34 years of running the fest, I’m looking forward to the OBF taking a new shape in partnership with the Rose Festival,” said OBF founder Art Larrance. “I’m already working on selecting the beers that will be featured, and I can’t wait for this June—it’s going to be a great event. I hope that all of our OBF friends will stop by and have a beer with me!”

Oregon Brewers Festival will take place from June 2 through June 4, the second weekend of CityFair, at Tom McCall Waterfront Park.

