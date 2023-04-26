Police: Man arrested after burglarizing storage units at Tigard apartment complex

Guns and burglary tools found by Tigard police officers
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TIGARD, Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man is facing multiple charges after burglarizing storage units at an apartment complex earlier this month, according to the Tigard Police Department.

On April 14, just before 5:30 a.m., Tigard police officers responded to a burglary in progress in the 11900 block of Southwest 72nd Avenue. The 911 caller reported a man was on video prying storage unit doors open and taking property.

When officers arrived to the apartment complex, the suspect took off running. Police say the suspect, identified as Brandon O’Neill, of Portland, went into a yard and over a fence where he was arrested by officers.

Police say O’Neill was loading the stolen property into a stolen car which was parked nearby. Stolen items included video games, power tools, rare coins, trading cards, clothes and perfume.

Officers found two guns in the car, one of which police say was stolen. Seventeen grams of methamphetamine and two grams of ecstasy were also reportedly found in the car.

O’Neill was booked into the Washington County Jail for first-degree burglary, two counts of felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, identity theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglar tools, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a forged instrument, and two counts of theft.

Anyone who believes their property was stolen in connection with this case is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 503-629-0111 and ask to speak to a Tigard officer, referencing case number 23-0007058.

