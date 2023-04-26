Portland Trail Blazers announce G League team

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Trail Blazers are getting a G League team, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Blazers’ G League team will play at the Chiles Center on the University of Portland campus. The team is expected to debut in the 2023-24 season, and the name and brand identity of the team will be announced at a later date.

“I’m excited to welcome Jody Allen and the Trail Blazers ownership group to the NBA G League family,” said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim. “The NBA G League continues to grow to meet the developmental demands of NBA teams, and today’s announcement is further proof of the value the league provides to the NBA every day. I can’t wait to watch the team tip off at the Chiles Center next season.”

The Blazers, along with the Phoenix Suns, were the only NBA teams without a G League affiliate.

“It was very important to our organization to enter the G League with an affiliate here in Portland and strategically strengthen our dedication to player development,” said Joe Cronin, Blazers General Manager. “I would especially like to thank Jody Allen, who is aligned with Dewayne Hankins and myself, to make it a priority to have this team ready for next season as it will serve not only as a developmental tool for players but also for aspiring coaches and staff while we continue to be a mainstay in the community as a whole.”

Fans interested in season or single-game tickets, team news, and anything else related to the new team can visit www.ripcitygleague.com for more information.

The NBA G League is the NBA’s official minor league used to develop players, coaches, trainers and front office staff. With Wednesday’s announcement, the NBA G League expands to a record 31 teams for the 2023-24 season.

