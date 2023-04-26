Ridgefield gun store owner concerned for industry after new laws passed

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed three bills aimed at gun safety into law on Tuesday.

House Bill 1240 has the greatest effect on the types of guns that can be made and sold in the state. The law bans what are referred to as “assault weapons.” There is a list of more than sixty specific models of semi-automatic rifles that are now banned.

“It is clear why we need to take this action,” Inslee said. “These weapons of war, assault weapons have no reason other than mass murder. Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”

Mike Lowrey, the owner of Fin and Feather in Ridgefield said he’s concerned about how the rest of the law goes further. It bans other types of semi-automatic rifles that aren’t specifically listed. It also bans certain types of semi-automatic pistols, which he sells.

While Gov. Inslee said the law is putting the gun industry in its place and making residents safer, Lowrey says it’s making life tougher.

“A defensive tool, in a caliber that was designed by the FBI as a defensive tool, is now illegal,” Lowrey said. “This is the unintended consequences of this bill.”

Lowery and other gun store owners said they expect there will be a lawsuit filed soon to challenge the bills.

Many stores, including Lowrey’s, are closed as they try to figure out what can and cannot be sold.

Inslee also signed House Bill 1143, titled “firearms purchase/transfer” and Senate Bill 5078, titled “firearm industry duties.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.