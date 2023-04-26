Ridgefield gun store owner concerned for industry after new laws passed

By Will Maetzold
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:32 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed three bills aimed at gun safety into law on Tuesday.

House Bill 1240 has the greatest effect on the types of guns that can be made and sold in the state. The law bans what are referred to as “assault weapons.” There is a list of more than sixty specific models of semi-automatic rifles that are now banned.

“It is clear why we need to take this action,” Inslee said. “These weapons of war, assault weapons have no reason other than mass murder. Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers.”

Mike Lowrey, the owner of Fin and Feather in Ridgefield said he’s concerned about how the rest of the law goes further. It bans other types of semi-automatic rifles that aren’t specifically listed. It also bans certain types of semi-automatic pistols, which he sells.

While Gov. Inslee said the law is putting the gun industry in its place and making residents safer, Lowrey says it’s making life tougher.

“A defensive tool, in a caliber that was designed by the FBI as a defensive tool, is now illegal,” Lowrey said. “This is the unintended consequences of this bill.”

Lowery and other gun store owners said they expect there will be a lawsuit filed soon to challenge the bills.

Many stores, including Lowrey’s, are closed as they try to figure out what can and cannot be sold.

Inslee also signed House Bill 1143, titled “firearms purchase/transfer” and Senate Bill 5078, titled “firearm industry duties.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver hospitalized after Tesla crashes in Oregon City
Driver critically injured after Tesla crashes ‘at high speed’ in Oregon City
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Man shot dead in SE Portland adult shop after argument, witness says
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Wx Blog
Warm and dry spell begins Tuesday; plus what we see for early May

Latest News

Fire victims suing PacifiCorp
Ridgefield gun store owner concerned for industry after new laws passed
'Small ghost gun workshop' discovered during graffiti raid
Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.