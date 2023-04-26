Search-and-rescue looking for missing 78-year-old man in Molalla Forest

Search-and-rescue looking for missing 78-year-old man in Molalla Forest.
Search-and-rescue looking for missing 78-year-old man in Molalla Forest.(Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLALLA Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is currently leading a search-and-rescue mission in the Molalla Forest for a 78-year-old man.

According to deputies, Carroll Donald Parkins, of Colton, left home Saturday morning to go searching for shed antlers of deer or elk off Molalla Forest Road.

SEE ALSO: 2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland

After Parkins didn’t return home, his family went searching, finding his truck parked on a gravel pull-out. They then contacted CCSO.

A search-and-rescue team was deployed to the area and volunteer teams began searching the area around the truck starting around 5 a.m. Sunday,

Parkins is described as 78-year-old white man. He may be wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a black-and-white plaid hickory shirt, a brown flannel over-shirt, suspenders, a black baseball cap with orange on the bill or similar outdoor clothing.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation.
Portland graffiti arrests reveal elaborate ghost gun operation
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers.
Longtime NW Portland co-op closes doors, angers customers
Scene photo
Possible homicide suspect dead in shooting involving officers, deputies in Clackamas Co.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft.
Viewer identifies suspect in Aloha funeral home theft
Jeremy Levi Gurtner
Family asks for community’s help after man found dead in Columbia River Slough

Latest News

2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland
2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland
2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland
2 people injured in 2-car crash in downtown Portland
Car crashes into building in Beaverton; 2 hospitalized.
Car crashes into building in Beaverton; 2 hospitalized
Victim in shooting at SE Portland adult shot identified
Victim in deadly shooting at Portland sex shop identified