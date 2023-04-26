Search-and-rescue looking for missing 78-year-old man in Molalla Forest.

MOLALLA Ore. (KPTV) – The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is currently leading a search-and-rescue mission in the Molalla Forest for a 78-year-old man.

According to deputies, Carroll Donald Parkins, of Colton, left home Saturday morning to go searching for shed antlers of deer or elk off Molalla Forest Road.

After Parkins didn’t return home, his family went searching, finding his truck parked on a gravel pull-out. They then contacted CCSO.

A search-and-rescue team was deployed to the area and volunteer teams began searching the area around the truck starting around 5 a.m. Sunday,

Parkins is described as 78-year-old white man. He may be wearing brown boots, blue jeans, a black-and-white plaid hickory shirt, a brown flannel over-shirt, suspenders, a black baseball cap with orange on the bill or similar outdoor clothing.

